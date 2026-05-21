Thane court acquits MNS chief Raj Thackeray in 2008 railway exam assault case

<p>Thane: A court in Thane on Thursday acquitted all the accused, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj Thackeray</a>, in a 2008 case related to the alleged assault on Railway Recruitment Board examinees at Kalyan railway station by MNS activists.</p>.<p>Eight persons, including Thackeray, had been named as accused in the case. Two of the accused died during the pendency of the trial.</p>.<p>Advocate Sailesh Sadekar, who represented the accused persons, told the media that a magistrate declared the acquittal in open court. The detailed order is yet to follow, he said.</p>.Manmohan Singh did not ask citizens to stop travelling abroad: Raj Thackeray slams PM Modi's austerity appeal.<p>During the trial, the defence had contended that neither the chargesheet nor oral evidence established the presence of Thackeray at the spot of the alleged assault on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/railway">Railway</a> Recruitment Board examinees at Kalyan in 2008.</p>.<p>It also argued that the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence of provocative speeches allegedly made by the MNS chief.</p>.<p>The prosecution witnesses also could not identify the alleged accused, the defence had submitted in court.</p>.<p>It had further argued that although the prosecution claimed nearly 150 students had appeared for the railway examination, no admit cards, identity proofs or related records were produced before the court. </p>