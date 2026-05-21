Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Thane court acquits MNS chief Raj Thackeray in 2008 railway exam assault case

Advocate Sailesh Sadekar, who represented the accused persons, told the media that a magistrate declared the acquittal in open court. The detailed order is yet to follow, he said.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsMaharashtra NewsThaneRaj Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us