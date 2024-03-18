Thane MACT awards Rs 49 lakh compensation to 7 victims of road accident

Thane: The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a collective compensation of Rs 49.32 lakh to the families of two men who were killed and five other persons injured in a road accident in 2018.

The victims, all devotees of Saibaba, were accompanying a 'Sai Palkhi' (palanquin) while going on foot towards Shirdi on December 22, 2018.

A car hit them from behind near Devpur Phata on Sinnar-Shirdi road, the petitioners' advocate, S M Pawar, told the tribunal.

Two persons were killed and some others injured in the incident.

MACT Chairman and Principal District Judge S B Agrawal, in the order passed on March 7, resolved seven claims pertaining to families of the two deceased and five other persons who were injured.

A copy of the order was made available on Monday.

The tribunal said the compensation, also including interest at the rate of 7.50 per annum (from the date of filing of the claim), is to be initially paid by the insurance company of the offending vehicle and recovered later from its owner.