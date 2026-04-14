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Thane van crash: Cement mixer driver held; RTO warns against unauthorised travel

All 11 occupants of the van, including the driver and three women, were killed in the crash
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 06:02 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 06:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

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