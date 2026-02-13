Menu
Thane woman dies by suicide shortly after losing mother

Varsha Shripad More reportedly jumped from her fourth-floor home in the city’s Kisan Nagar area on Wednesday, an official said.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneSuicide

