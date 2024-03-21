There is no split in the family, says Sharad Pawar's elder sister

Mumbai: There is no split in the Pawar-family and what is happening is a "party dispute", says Saroj Patil, the elder sister of Sharad Pawar, amid the war of words between the NCP and NCP (SCP).
"I want to make it clear that there is no division in the Pawar family. Only the party has split, not our family. We are a very cultured, closely-knit family,” said Saroj Patil, the wife of late N D Patil, the leader of Peasants & Workers Party (PWP).
The friction started after Ajit Pawar rebelled against Sharad Pawar and later successfully claimed the NCP and the iconic clock symbol. Sharad Pawar and his daughter managed to get the name NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and man-blowing-tutari symbol.
The Pawar family bastion of Baramati is witnessing a major electoral fight involving Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.
The statement of Saroj Patil comes close on the heels of Shriniwas Pawar slamming his younger brother Ajit Pawar for targeting Sharad Pawar at this age for political gains.
Speaking further, Saroj Patil said: “No one needs to worry about the family…everything is okay.”
“The BJP wants to oust Supriya Sule from Baramati and get Sunetra Pawar elected in her place. They think that Sharad Pawar can be ‘finished’ by this,” she said, adding that her brother’s work in the area speaks volumes.
“After the elections are over, these clouds will disappear and everything will be normal. Whenever we meet, we keep politics out of the house, along with the footwear,” she added.
(Published 21 March 2024, 17:20 IST)