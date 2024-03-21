There is no split in the family, says Sharad Pawar's elder sister

The Pawar family bastion of Baramati is witnessing a major electoral fight involving Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

The statement of Saroj Patil comes close on the heels of Shriniwas Pawar slamming his younger brother Ajit Pawar for targeting Sharad Pawar at this age for political gains.

Speaking further, Saroj Patil said: “No one needs to worry about the family…everything is okay.”

“The BJP wants to oust Supriya Sule from Baramati and get Sunetra Pawar elected in her place. They think that Sharad Pawar can be ‘finished’ by this,” she said, adding that her brother’s work in the area speaks volumes.

“After the elections are over, these clouds will disappear and everything will be normal. Whenever we meet, we keep politics out of the house, along with the footwear,” she added.