'These children have no parents': Woman flees with paramour; leaves two kids in bus with grandfather's contact

<p>A woman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> Beed district allegedly fled with her paramour after abandoning her two minor children in a state <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bus">bus</a>, police told <em>PTI.</em></p><p>Before fleeing on Sunday, she allegedly placed a handwritten note in her children's pocket that mentioned an address in Yavatmal and her father’s mobile number, they said.</p><p>The woman is a resident of Yavatmal and boarded the Tuljapur-Sambhajinagar bus on Sunday along with the children. However, she left her children on the bus before fleeing on a scooter, an official from Shivajinagar police station said on Wednesday.</p>.Maharashtra: Man claims second wife eloped with his minor son from his first marriage.<p>The note left with the children read: "These children have no parents. Please send them to Yavatmal and ensure they reach safely." </p><p>It also mentioned an address in Yavatmal and the mobile phone number of the children's grandfather, according to the police.</p><p>It was the bus conductor who noticed the children crying and unattended before alerting the Shivajinagar police in Beed. </p><p>The children were taken into protective custody and were later sent to a child care home at Arvi in Shirur Kasar tehsil, <em>PTI </em>reported quoting an official from the local Child Welfare Committee said.</p><p>The police have contacted the children's grandfather using the phone number provided in the note and summoned him to Beed on May 18. </p><p>However, the man appeared more concerned about a scooter, a mobile phone, and Rs 20,000 allegedly taken by his daughter than about the welfare of his grandchildren, the police said.</p><p>Further investigation and legal action is underway. </p>