Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'These children have no parents': Woman flees with paramour; leaves two kids in bus with grandfather's contact

The woman is a resident of Yavatmal and boarded the Tuljapur-Sambhajinagar bus on Sunday along with the children.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 05:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtrachildrenBeed

Follow us on :

Follow Us