<p>Mumbai: A day after the late<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar"> Ajit Pawar</a>’s wife and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was anointed NCP national president, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar on Friday accused 'four leaders' of trying to control his aunt. </p><p>This statement could spark a war-of-words between the two factions who reside on opposite ends of the political spectrum. </p> .'Will make NCP national party again': Sunetra Pawar unanimously elected as chief of party.<p>Rohit Pawar’s statement came a day after senior NCP leaders including working president Praful Patel, state unit president and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal slammed the leaders of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).</p> .<p>“Maharashtra is witnessing how Sunetra Kaki is being treated…Maharashtra is watching the situation,” he said and criticised the "four leaders" who dictate where Ajit Pawar's son Jay Pawar is allowed to sit.</p><p>He also said they were disrespectful towards his aunt.</p><p>"Sunetra Kaki is a capable woman; she is perfectly able to face a press conference herself," Rohit Pawar stated, adding, “The leaders who could not control Ajit Dada are mistaken if they think they can control Sunetra Kaki.”</p><p>Sunetra Pawar was formally and unanimously elected as the NCP national president on Thursday evening at the specially convened Rashtravadi national executive. </p>