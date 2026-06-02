<p>Palghar: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has achieved another key engineering milestone with the successful breakthrough of its third mountain tunnel in Maharashtra, underscoring the rapid progress being made on India's first high-speed rail corridor.</p><p>The breakthrough was achieved at Tunnel MT-07 at Ambesari village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district, one of the most technically challenging stretches of the project.</p>.First look of India's proposed bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai unveiled.<p>Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the development, saying, "Mumbai-Amdavad Bullet Train Project achieves another milestone. Third mountain tunnel breakthrough in Maharashtra within five months in Dahanu."</p>.<p>The project is expected to transform inter-city travel and strengthen economic integration between two of India's most important financial and industrial regions.</p><p>With the latest achievement, three mountain tunnel breakthroughs have been completed in Maharashtra within the past five months, reflecting accelerating construction activity along the corridor.</p><p>The newly completed MT-07 tunnel is 417M long and 14.4M wide and has been designed to accommodate both up and down tracks of the high-speed rail line. Excavation was carried out simultaneously from both ends using controlled drilling and blasting techniques supported by advanced engineering and safety systems.</p><p>Project authorities said sophisticated geotechnical instruments and real-time monitoring systems were deployed throughout the tunnelling process to ensure structural stability and worker safety. These included surface settlement points, 3D monitoring targets, strain gauges and seismographs to continuously assess tunnel behaviour, ground movement and vibration levels.</p><p>Comprehensive safety measures such as ventilation systems, fire-safety arrangements, controlled site access and continuous geotechnical supervision were also maintained during construction.</p><p>The latest breakthrough follows a series of recent milestones in Maharashtra. The first mountain tunnel breakthrough, MT-05, a 1.5-km-long tunnel near Saphale in Palghar district, was achieved on January 2, 2026. This was followed by the breakthrough of MT-06, a 454-metre tunnel excavated using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), on February 3, 2026.</p><p>Infrastructure experts view the progress as significant because tunnelling and underground works often determine the pace of large rail projects. Successful tunnel breakthroughs reduce engineering uncertainty and pave the way for track laying, systems installation and other downstream construction activities.</p><p>Of the eight mountain tunnels planned under the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, seven are located in Maharashtra's Palghar district and one in Gujarat's Valsad district, where tunnelling work has already been completed.</p><p>Among the Maharashtra tunnels, MT-05, MT-06 and MT-07 have now achieved breakthroughs. MT-08, a 350-metre tunnel, recorded its breakthrough in October 2023. Meanwhile, MT-03 has crossed 80 per cent excavation progress, MT-04 is nearing 60 per cent completion, while work on MT-01 and MT-02 is progressing steadily.</p><p>All three mountain tunnels located between the Boisar and Vapi Bullet Train stations have now been successfully excavated. This section passes through a strategically important industrial belt linking Maharashtra and Gujarat and is expected to play a crucial role in the overall corridor.</p><p>The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is India's first bullet train project and is widely regarded as a test case for the country's ambitions to develop a modern high-speed rail network capable of reshaping passenger mobility and regional economic development.</p>