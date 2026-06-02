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Homeindiamaharashtra

Third mountain tunnel breakthrough achieved for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

The breakthrough was achieved at Tunnel MT-07 at Ambesari village in Palghar district, one of the most technically challenging stretches of the project.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsMumbaiAhmedabadTunnelBullet Train

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