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Third runway project in NMIA takes off 

CIDCO has appointed a Joint Venture (JV) of RITES Limited and Creative Group LLP as a consultant to undertake a Techno-Commercial Feasibility Study for the development of a third runway at NMIA.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 01:47 IST
India NewsAirportflightsNavi Mumbai

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