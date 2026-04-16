Third runway project in NMIA takes off 

<p>Raigad: Months after commercial operations launched from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) at Ulwe in the Raigad district, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has set the ball rolling for a third runway at the airport.</p><p>The NMIA was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, 2025 and it started commercial operations on 25 December 2025.</p><p>The NMIA, in the Raigad district, is the second international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. </p><p>CIDCO has appointed a Joint Venture (JV) of RITES Limited and Creative Group LLP as a consultant to undertake a Techno-Commercial Feasibility Study for the development of a third runway at NMIA.</p><p>The study is expected to be completed within six months.</p><p>To deliberate key aspects, Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, CIDCO, held a meeting with top officials including Geetha Pillai, Chief General Manager (T&A), CIDCO; Bindhu Murlidharan, Additional Chief Transportation Engineer, CIDCO; Anil Aswani, General Manager, Airport Division, RITES Ltd and Gurpreet Singh Shah, Managing Director & Partner, Creative Group LLP. </p>.Bengaluru to get additional flights to Navi Mumbai airport.<p>“The NMIA has been envisioned as a world-class aviation hub to meet the long-term needs of the MMR. With air traffic expected to grow significantly in the coming decades, it is imperative to plan ahead. The appointment of the consultant for this feasibility study reflects CIDCO’s proactive approach towards future-ready infrastructure. The proposed third runway will be a crucial step in enhancing capacity, efficiency, and positioning NMIA as a key global gateway,” said Singhal. </p><p>NMIA, the second international airport serving the MMR, has commenced operations as part of a dual-airport system alongside CSMIA.</p><p>Conceived as a major national gateway, NMIA is one of India’s largest Greenfield international airports, designed to handle 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and 3.2 million tonnes of cargo annually upon full development.</p><p>Spread across approximately 1,160 hectares, the airport is planned with two parallel and independent runways to enable simultaneous operations, along with four terminals, to be developed in phases over the next decade.</p><p>With the MMR’s population exceeding 20 million, future air traffic demand is projected to reach 150 MPPA by 2040, to be jointly handled by CSMIA (60 MPPA capacity) and NMIA (90 MPPA capacity). </p><p>However, long-term projections indicate a potential surge to 240 MPPA by 2047–2050.</p><p>While a third airport is proposed at Vadhavan, CIDCO is proactively exploring expansion opportunities at NMIA to accommodate this anticipated growth.</p>