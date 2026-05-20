'This issue is over, won't be discussed now': Shashikant Shinde over merger talks between NCP, NCP (SP)

<p>Mumbai: The possibility of a merger between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP </a>and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp-sp">NCP (SP)</a> is now a matter of the past — a significant political development in Maharashtra, where both factions of the 27-year-old regional party are facing internal churn and leadership-related unease.</p><p>The merger discussions were initiated by the late Ajit Pawar, the then deputy chief minister and NCP national president, after the municipal polls. However, following his death in a plane crash in his hometown of Baramati, the process appears to have come to an end.</p>.NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar chairs review meeting to assess political situation, revive party.<p>The development assumes significance at a time when both NCP factions are witnessing internal tensions. </p><p>In the ruling NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, senior leaders such as national working president Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare are perceived to have been sidelined as Sunetra Pawar and her sons — Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar — tighten their grip over the organisation.</p><p>On the NCP (SP) side too, there have been signs of unease, particularly after party MLA Rohit Pawar recently hinted that some leaders were not functioning as expected, fuelling speculation about differences within the organisation.</p><p>Amid this backdrop, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, considered a close aide of party supremo Sharad Pawar, declared that the merger issue was now completely over.</p><p>His remarks came after an organisational review meeting chaired by Sharad Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre at Nariman Point in Mumbai.</p><p>Incidentally, Rohit Pawar skipped the meeting, though he later clarified that he had rushed to Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district and Baramati in Pune district to address farmers’ water supply issues.</p><p>The meeting was attended by the top NCP (SP) leadership, including national working president Supriya Sule, legislature party leader Jayant Patil, national general secretary Dr Jitendra Awhad, along with MPs and MLAs.</p><p>“I want to make it very clear that the issue of merger between the NCP and NCP (SP) has ended. This issue will not be discussed anymore,” said Shinde, a former minister.</p><p>When asked again, he reiterated: “There is no question of any merger. The issue is completely over now. I had said this earlier and I am repeating it again — there will be no such discussion in future. The discussions took place when Ajit Pawar was alive. Unfortunately, he is no more.”</p><p>On Rohit Pawar’s remarks regarding some leaders not working effectively, Shinde said he had not heard the statement made in the media.</p><p>Dismissing reports that several NCP leaders and around 22 MLAs were unhappy and preparing to switch sides, he said there was no such proposal before the party.</p>.No fresh talks of NCP, NCP (SP) merger: Sharad Pawar.<p>On the recent meeting between Patel, Tatkare and Sharad Pawar, Shinde said the veteran leader was respected across political circles and the leaders had merely met him to inquire about his health.</p><p>Shinde added that the NCP (SP) would focus on strengthening its organisation in the coming months. “After August 15, the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners — the Congress, NCP (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray — will also hold meetings,” he said.</p>