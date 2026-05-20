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'This issue is over, won't be discussed now': Shashikant Shinde over merger talks between NCP, NCP (SP)

Amid this backdrop, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, considered a close aide of party supremo Sharad Pawar, declared that the merger issue was now completely over.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPSharad PawarMaharashtra politicsNCP (SP)

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