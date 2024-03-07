Those facing graft charges can join BJP 'washing machine' to get clean: Sharad Pawar's jibe at saffron party

Addressing a convention of the workers of his Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) at Lonavala in Pune district, Pawar said, "PM Narendra Modi, while talking about corruption, used to criticise the undivided NCP. In Parliament, a booklet was given to everyone which said what irregularities took place when the BJP was not in power."

"The booklet mentioned the Adarsh scam and the alleged involvement of Ashok Chavan in the scam. But on the seventh day, Chavan joined the BJP and became its Rajya Sabha member...So on the one hand, you (BJP) make allegations, while on the other, you induct that person into your party," he said.