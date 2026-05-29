'Those in power taking cruel agnipariksha': Manoj Jarange to launch fast unto death after talks with Maharashtra govt fail

<p>Mumbai: In what compounds trouble for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>-headed Maha Yuti government, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange</a> Patil has decided to launch an indefinite agitation from Saturday after over two-hours talks with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> government fail. </p><p>Jarange will undertake fast-unto-death at Antarwali Sarati, his village in the Jalna district. </p><p>A delegation of the government led by water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who heads the sub-committee on Maratha issues met Jarange Patil on Friday evening at Antarwali Sarathi, however, could not pursue him to no go ahead with the fast. </p>.'If I die...Maha CM, govt responsible': Jarange Patil ahead of his indefinite hunger strike.<p>Jarange Patil implementation of the Hyderabad gazetteer — which enlists Marathas as Kunbis in the Marathwada region — and distribution of certificates to enable them to get reservation benefits as OBC. </p><p>He also demanded that the state government immediately implement the Satara, Aundh and other gazettes, validate already issued caste certificates, and drop police cases registered against Maratha protesters during previous agitations. </p><p>“I am not fond of fasting, but those in power are taking a cruel 'agnipariksha' (trial by fire) of the Maratha community,” Jarange Patil said. </p>