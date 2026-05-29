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Homeindiamaharashtra

'Those in power taking cruel agnipariksha': Manoj Jarange to launch fast unto death after talks with Maharashtra govt fail

Jarange will undertake fast-unto-death at Antarwali Sarati, his village in the Jalna district.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraManoj Jarange

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