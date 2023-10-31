Those who burnt houses would be charged with attempt to murder: Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said that those who had engaged in burning of properties will be booked under section 307 of the IPC.

"The incident that happened in Beed can not be supported or justified. The government is very positive in giving reservations to the Marathas. Some decisions have been taken. However, few people are trying to spread violence and it will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against them,” said Fadnavis.

“They attacked houses of certain people and members of a particular community. Houses of some MLAs were torched and hotels as well as some institutions were also targeted. It is absolutely wrong,” he added.

According to him, based on CCTV footage some 50-55 persons have been identified. “The houses were set afire when people were inside. They attempted to burn people alive. Under section 307 of the IPC, action will be taken,” he said.

The bungalows of two sitting NCP MLAs - Prakash Solanke (Ajit Pawar-faction) and Sandeep Kshirsagar (Sharad Pawar-group) were set afire in Beed. Sandeep is nephew of senior leader and former minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar.

The protestors also vandalised the office of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb at Gangapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

During the past few days, several buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were targeted while the state also witnessed road blockades.