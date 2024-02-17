'Those who formed NCP were ousted': Sharad Pawar terms EC & speaker's decision 'unfair', to approach SC

Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the verdicts issued by the Election Commission and Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on the NCP matter were 'unfair', and his faction would approach the Supreme Court to reclaim the party name and symbol.

On Thursday, the faction led by Sharad Pawar, now officially designated as NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), faced a setback when Speaker Narwekar declared that the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was the 'real' NCP. Additionally, he dismissed the disqualification petitions lodged by both rival groups against each other's MLAs.

The ruling came days after the Election Commission held the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the 'real' NCP and allotted him the party name and symbol, the 'clock'.