Thousands gather at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai to pay tributes to Ambedkar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary on Wednesday.

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'.

The leaders paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

NCP founder Sharad Pawar and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, who visited 'Chaityabhoomi', were among other leaders who paid homage to Ambedkar.

In a post on X, Sharad Pawar described Ambedkar as the one who brought about a social revolution to fight for the rights of the deprived sections of society.