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Homeindiamaharashtra

Threats to ex-Bombay High Court judge Gautam Patel over Syedna verdict: Mumbai Police register case

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against unidentified persons on charges of criminal intimidation under sections 351(3) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 05:44 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBombay High Court

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