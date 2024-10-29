Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Three airlines receive hoax bomb threats in Mumbai; FIR registered

Indigo Airlines, Air India and Vistara received threats on Monday, and they turned out to be a hoax after verification, the official from Sahar police station said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 15:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 15:43 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBomb hoax

Follow us on :

Follow Us