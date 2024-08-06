Home
Three held for stealing Rs 15.5 lakh valuables from house in Thane

The incident took place on July 27 when a domestic help allegedly broke into a bedroom of the house along with his associates.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 06:08 IST

Thane: Police have arrested three persons in connection with the theft of valuables of Rs 15.5 lakh from a house in Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on July 27 when a domestic help allegedly broke into a bedroom of the house along with his associates.

They stole various items, including watches and Indian and foreign currency, valued at Rs 15.52 lakh, Vishnu Nagar police station's senior inspector Sanjay Pawar said.

The police took the help of CCTV footage and technical and intelligence inputs to crack the case. On August 3, the police arrested three persons, one 27 years old and two others aged 45, from Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, he said.

Stolen goods of Rs 6.96 lakh were recovered from them, he said, adding the accused hail from Nepal.

Search was under way for the house help, who is the main accused in the case, the police added.

India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

