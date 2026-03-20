<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay at Powai were killed when their car toppled near Lonavala along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. </p><p>The students were identified as Omkumar Borse (23) from Nashik, Lay Deshbhratar (20) from Nagpur and Shreyansh Sharma (22) from Jaipur.</p>.IIT Bombay draws internet's attention with THIS viral video of 'Dogesh bhai' in classroom.<p>The Volkswagen Polo, in which they were travelling, was badly mangled. </p><p>They were part of a six-member group travelling towards Mumbai in two vehicles.</p><p>The others in the group included who were travelling in another car were Hitesh Kumar Meena, a resident of Jaipur; Soham Chavan, a resident of Nashik; and Siddhant Jebal, a resident of Pune.</p><p>The incident took place around 8.30 hrs on Thursday morning.</p><p>One of the group’s vehicles lost control and toppled while they seemed to be overtaking a truck during a lane change. </p><p>Police are examining the CCTV footage of the stretch to determine the sequence of events leading to the crash. </p><p>Omkumar was a third-year student of aerospace engineering, Shreyansh is a fourth-year mechanical engineering student and Lay is a third-year physics student. </p><p>The accident took place around 1.5 km ahead of the Bhatan tunnel. </p><p>The autopsy report is awaited. </p>