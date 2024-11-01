Three injured after jumping from second-floor flat to escape fire in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: Three men were injured after they jumped from the second floor of a building at Girgaon in south Mumbai to escape a fire in their flat in the early hours of Friday, officials said.</p>.<p>The fire broke out around 3:20 am at the three-storey Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi of Chira Bazar area, they said.</p>.<p>An electrical short circuit triggered the fire, an official said.</p>.<p>As the flames began engulfing their room, three men inside the house jumped from the second floor to save themselves, he said.</p>.<p>However, all three suffered injuries, following which they were rushed to the civic-run Nair hospital.</p>.<p>The trio has been identified as Kartik Mazi (26), Dipender Mandal (19) and Uppal Mandal (26), the official said, adding that they were allowed to go after preliminary treatment.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire, he said.</p>