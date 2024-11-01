Home
Three injured after jumping from second-floor flat to escape fire in Mumbai

The fire broke out around 3:20 am at the three-storey Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi of Chira Bazar area, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 05:39 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 05:39 IST
MumbaiMaharashtraFire

