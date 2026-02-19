<p>Pune: Three persons were injured after being pushed at Shivneri Fort in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>amid overcrowding early on Thursday, as thousands gathered to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 3:30 am when a group carrying a torch was descending the fort near the Meena Darwaja in Junnar tehsil, they said.</p>.<p>"A group was coming down the fort carrying a torch at a fast pace amid heavy crowding. Our police team present there advised them to slow down," Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandip Singh Gill said.</p>.When Shivaji Maharaj drew large crowds during 1666 visit to Aurangabad.<p>"Meanwhile, someone from the upper side pushed a person, following which four to five people from the group fell. Three persons sustained leg injuries," he said.</p>.<p>The police personnel present at the spot immediately assisted the injured and ensured that the movement of people continued smoothly, the official said.</p>.<p>"We have deployed additional police force and the movement of people is now taking place smoothly," he said.</p>.<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting the fort later in the day to pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.</p>.<p>The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune district. </p>