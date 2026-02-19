Menu
india maharashtra

Three injured in overcrowding at Pune's Shivneri Fort during Shivaji Jayanti celebration

The incident occurred around 3:30 am when a group carrying a torch was descending the fort near the Meena Darwaja in Junnar tehsil, police said.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 04:46 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 04:46 IST
India News Maharashtra Pune

