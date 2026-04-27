Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Three killed as motorbike hits pedestrian at Marine Drive in Mumbai

The accident occurred at 5.40 am at N S Road's Parsi Gymkhana junction signal, when the pedestrian was crossing the road, an official said.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 05:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 05:52 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrabike accidentMarine Drive

Follow us on :

Follow Us