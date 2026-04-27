<p>Three people were killed after a speeding motorcycle hit a pedestrian at Marine Drive in South <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> on Monday morning, police said.</p><p>The two-wheeler was being driven recklessly by its rider, and he had a woman as a pillion passenger. The motorcyclist ignored the signal and slammed into the pedestrian, an official informed.</p>.Woman killed, colleague injured after Mini Cooper crashes into bike in Goa; businessman’s son held.<p>The accident occurred at 5.40 am at N S Road's Parsi Gymkhana junction signal, when the pedestrian was crossing the road, he said.</p><p>Some passersby rushed the three injured persons -- the motorcyclist, the woman passenger, and the pedestrian -- to GT Hospital, where all of them were declared dead, the official said.</p>