Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge said the gas is suspected to be ammonia.

Seven of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and five of them are in the ICU, said another official.

The two women who lost their lives have been identified as Suchita Uthale (50) of Yetgaon in Sangli district and Neelam Rethrekar (26) of Masur in Satara district, the official said.