Three labourers killed, 7 injured as water tank collapses in Maharashtra's Pune

<p>Pune: Three labourers were killed and seven others suffered injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township when some labourers were taking bath under the water tank, they said.</p>.<p>"It seems a wall of the water tank exploded due to the water pressure, leading to the collapse of the tank," Additional Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad Vasant Pardeshi said.</p>.<p>The labourers who were below the water tank got trapped under the debris, he said.</p>.<p>"Three of them died on the spot while seven others sustained injuries and they have been rushed to a hospital," the official said. </p>