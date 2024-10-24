Home
Three labourers killed, 7 injured as water tank collapses in Maharashtra's Pune

'It seems a wall of the water tank exploded due to the water pressure, leading to the collapse of the tank,' Additional Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad Vasant Pardeshi said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 04:27 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 04:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPune

