Three months after NCP split, Pawar clan comes together

It's a well-known fact that for the Pawar clan, family relations come above anything.

While Pawar Senior and Ajit Pawar had shared the dais together in Pune when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the coveted national award in memory of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the revolutionary freedom fighter and nationalist, on August 1, this is for the first time the family was seen together.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar left the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and joined the BJP-led NDA camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister for the fifth time - a development that has changed the course of Maharashtra politics.