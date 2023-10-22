Three months after NCP split, Pawar clan comes together

Mumbai: More than three months after split in the 25-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Pawar clan came together on Sunday for a family event at Chincholi village in Daund tehsil in Pune district.
The patriarch of the influential Pawar family involved in politics, social work and business - Sharad Pawar, his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and his nephew Ajit Pawar, the Baramati MLA and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, were among those present.
It's a well-known fact that for the Pawar clan, family relations come above anything.
While Pawar Senior and Ajit Pawar had shared the dais together in Pune when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the coveted national award in memory of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the revolutionary freedom fighter and nationalist, on August 1, this is for the first time the family was seen together.
On July 2, Ajit Pawar left the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and joined the BJP-led NDA camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister for the fifth time - a development that has changed the course of Maharashtra politics.
On October 10, which marked 100 days of the split, Ajit Pawar, in an open letter, had skipped the mention of his uncle but said he draws "inspiration" from late Yashwantrao Chavan - the last chief minister of Bombay state, the first chief minister of Maharashtra and later the deputy prime minister. Incidentally, Chavan is the mentor of Pawar Senior.
In Daund, the family was together at the inauguration of the new building of the Anantrao Pawar English Medium School of Vidya Pratishthan.