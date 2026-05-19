<p>Pune: Three persons were detained on Monday night after a woman alleged she was molested in a moving car in Pune's Koregaon Park area, a police official said.</p>.<p>The woman had gone to dinner with her friends at a hotel, who left some time later, leaving her alone at the table, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said explaining the chain of events.</p>.<p>"Two persons from the adjoining table went to her and started talking. Later, they all decided to go to another hotel in a car. According to the complainant, while they were on their way to the other location, two persons molested her," Patil said.</p>.'... I wanna feel you': Woman alleges obscene abuse in public view in Bengaluru's Indiranagar.<p>Based on her complaint at Koregaon police station, three persons have been detained, the official added.</p>.<p>Further probe into the matter is underway, Patil said. PTI COR BNM</p>