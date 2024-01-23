Three railway staffers run over by local train near Mumbai during signalling work

All of them are from the Signalling Department of WR’s Mumbai division.

On January 22, they had gone to attend issues with a signalling point that had failed in the evening.

"They were run over by a passing Churchgate-Virar local train between Vasai Road and Naigaon on UP slow line at km 49/18 and died on the spot at 2055 hrs,” WR officials said.

The Divisional Railway Manager and other senior railway officials rushed to the site and extended all assistance to the family members of the deceased.

An amount of Rs. 55,000 each has been paid to the family members as immediate relief.

Further, ex-gratia payment and other payments will be disbursed to the deceased’s family members within 15 days.

The families of Lambutre and Wankhede will receive around Rs 40 lakh each while the family of Mitra will receive around Rs. 1.24 crore.

In addition to this amount, settlement dues (DCRG, GIS, leave encashment) will be paid to the family members of the deceased employees. Settlement dues are being processed.

While Mitra is survived by his 17-year-old son and wife, Lambture is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter, and Wankhede is survived by his mother.

The Indian Railways S&T Maintainers' Union condoled the death of their colleagues.