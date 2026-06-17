Three Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs reaffirm loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray amid 'Operation Tiger' buzz

<p>Mumbai: Three Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday (June 17) publicly reaffirmed their allegiance to party chief Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation over defections under the alleged 'Operation Tiger' being spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.</p><p>The MPs are Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central) and Rajabhau Waze (Nashik).</p>.'Operation Wolf' to counter 'Operation Tiger'? Thackerays on damage-control mode amid fresh buzz of defection.<p>As the political uncertainty intensified, Sawant, who serves as the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in the Lok Sabha, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while Desai, the party's chief whip in Parliament, convened a meeting of all party MPs in New Delhi at 11 am on Thursday.</p><p>The three MPs were accompanied by Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, the party's parliamentary leader and a close confidant of Thackeray.</p><p>The leaders held deliberations at Raut's official residence in New Delhi as the party moved to demonstrate unity amid continuing speculation over possible defections from its parliamentary ranks.</p>