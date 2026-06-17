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Homeindiamaharashtra

Three Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs reaffirm loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray amid 'Operation Tiger' buzz

The MPs are Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central) and Rajabhau Waze (Nashik).
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 06:08 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 06:08 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtra NewsLok SabhaOm BirlaEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)Maharashtra politicsSpeaker

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