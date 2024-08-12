Tigress crushed to death by train in Maharashtra's Gondia

Gondia: A tigress was run over by a goods train on Monday on the Gondia-Ballarsha railway route here, a forest department official said.

The big cat was killed in Arjuni Morgaon-Wadsa section near compartment 97, the official said, adding it may have not been able to spot the approaching train due to the dense undergrowth at the site of the incident.

"The driver of the goods train applied emergency brakes after the incident and informed railway officials. After being alerted, a forest department team, including a representative of the National Tiger Conservation Authority and personnel from Rapid Response Team, reached the spot," he said.