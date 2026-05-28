Tigress killed in train accident in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

<p>Mumbai: In yet another alarming incident highlighting the growing threat to wildlife on railway corridors, a tigress was killed after being hit by a train in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>’s Chandrapur district.</p><p>The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Navegaon village in Sindewahi tehsil on the Ballarshah-Gondia railway route, reports reaching here said on Thursday.</p><p>The accident was reported from compartment number 247 of the Lonkhairi beat under the Sindewahi forest range.</p>.Four women killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district.<p>According to preliminary information from the Maharashtra Forest Department, the tigress was crossing the railway track when it was struck by a speeding goods train and died on the spot.</p><p>This is the 19th tiger death recorded so far on the Ballarshah-Gondia railway line, intensifying concerns among wildlife activists and conservationists over the increasing number of animal deaths on the route.</p><p>Wildlife biologist and conservationist Milind Pariwakam described the Ballarshah-Gondia route as a “killer line” for tigers and demanded urgent intervention.</p><p>“The focus should be on immediate speed restrictions until structural mitigation measures are put in place,” he posted on X while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).</p>