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Homeindiamaharashtra

Tigress killed in train accident in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

The accident was reported from compartment number 247 of the Lonkhairi beat under the Sindewahi forest range.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraChandrapurTigress

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