Timely subsidy payment uncertain as govt has to allocate funds for Ladki Bahin scheme: Nitin Gadkari

Under the state government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 will receive Rs 1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.