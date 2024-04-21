TISS issues public notice on reasons behind suspension of PhD scholar Ramadas K S

Ramadas allegedly also shared online pamphlets for a screening of the Anant Patwardhan documentary Raam ke Naam during the Ram mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The notice claimed that both screenings were not authorised by the TISS administration.

Overstay at hostels

Ramadas, the TISS notice claims, "continued to overstay unlawfully in his allotted hostel at TISS, Mumbai Campus" despite multiple reminders being issued to him. With this action, the administration says that Ramadas "seriously and genuinely" deprived other deserving scholars waiting for said facilities.

'Disruptive midnight protest'

TISS claims that in March 2023, Ramadas had tried inviting 'controversial' speakers for Bhagat Singh memorial lectures, but permission for the same was denied by the administration since the event was not being organised by the official students' union of the institution.

After this, the notice says, Ramadas resorted to a midnight protest outside the residence of the then Vice Chancellor, thus "demonstrating disregard for basic human rights". The notice claims that "this unruly agitation caused serious disruption, anarchy, and mayhem".