Tit-for-tat? Sharad Pawar gets belated invitation for Baramati event

Mumbai: Amid criticism, BJP-led Maha Yuti, the Eknath Shinde-dispensation on Friday extended an invitation to veteran politician Sharad Pawar for the NaMo Maharojgar Melava to be held in Baramati over the weekend.
Initially not invited, Sharad Pawar, who now heads the NCP (SCP), received a new official invitation with his name prominently mentioned.
Shinde, along with the two Deputy Chief Ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will be present at the Baramati event.
Top Maharashtra government officials and representatives from the Pune Collectorate called Sharad Pawar and extended the formal invitation on behalf of the state government.
The event is being held at Vidya Pratisthan, an institution founded by Pawar, of which he is also the President.
On Thursday, Pawar extended a personal invitation to Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for a meal at his Govind Baug residence in Baramati.
Fadnavis, however, politely declined the invitation, citing a series of engagements in the Pune district.
(Published 01 March 2024, 15:29 IST)