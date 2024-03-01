Tit-for-tat? Sharad Pawar gets belated invitation for Baramati event

Mumbai: Amid criticism, BJP-led Maha Yuti, the Eknath Shinde-dispensation on Friday extended an invitation to veteran politician Sharad Pawar for the NaMo Maharojgar Melava to be held in Baramati over the weekend.

Initially not invited, Sharad Pawar, who now heads the NCP (SCP), received a new official invitation with his name prominently mentioned.

Shinde, along with the two Deputy Chief Ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will be present at the Baramati event.

Top Maharashtra government officials and representatives from the Pune Collectorate called Sharad Pawar and extended the formal invitation on behalf of the state government.