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TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law and two others held for assaulting Mumbai car driver

Yusuf Khan sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital, a police official said.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 13:34 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraTMCYusuf Pathan

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