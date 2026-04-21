<p>Mumbai: Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law and two others, including a relative, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in a road rage case in Mumbai after his car splashed water on them, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The victim sustained multiple injuries and needed treatment at a hospital, an official said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | North Bengal's 54 seats emerge as key battleground; BJP seeks to retain edge, TMC eyes gains.<p>The incident occurred on Saturday night near Hirabai Compound in Mazgaon when water accumulated on a road splashed onto Shoaib Khan, a relative of the former cricketer, after a car driven by one Yusuf Khan passed through the puddle. This led to a verbal altercation followed by a physical assault.</p>.<p>An enraged Shoaib Khan hit the car with a wooden stick. Soon, his other relatives, including the former cricketer's father-in-law, Khalid Khan, joined the fight.</p>.<p>After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and apprehended Khalid Khan and two others.</p>.<p>Yusuf Khan sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital, a police official said.</p>.Congress similar to 'corrupt' Dhananand dynasty of ancient India: BJP leader Sambit Patra.<p>An FIR has been registered at Byculla police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against Shoib Khan, Khalid Khan and others.</p>.<p>Police examined CCTV footage in the area and recorded statements of witnesses, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. </p>