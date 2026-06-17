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Homeindiamaharashtra

TMC re-run in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh split buzz as 6-7 MPs eye Shinde camp: Report

The speculation came after only four MPs attended a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 04:16 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 02:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv Sena

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