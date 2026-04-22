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Toxic drain water flows into DPS flamingo lake in Navi Mumbai, raises STP quality questions

The test found a pH of 9.12, indicating highly alkaline water that can disturb aquatic life and wetland ecology.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsMaharashtraenvironment

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