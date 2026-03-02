<p>Palghar: More than 2,500 people were evacuated to safer locations following a leak of hazardous oleum gas in an industrial unit in the Boisar area of Palghar district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, around 120 kms from downtown Mumbai, on Monday.</p><p>Some people complained of eye irritation. </p><p>The oleum (fuming sulphuric acid) gas leak affected areas within a five-kilometre radius of the unit in the Boisar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) locality.</p><p>Palghar district administrative and police officials said the incident took place at 2pm. </p>.Six workers injured in chemical unit fire in Palghar; blaze doused.<p>Palghar district Collector Dr Indurani Jakhar and Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh are personally overseeing the developing situation arising from the gas leak.</p><p>The leak, which occurred around 2 pm at the unit of Bhageria Industries Ltd, created a dense cloud of white fumes that spread rapidly due to wind velocity, causing panic among residents and workers in the industrial belt.</p><p>The cause of the gas leak was not immediately known.</p><p>A probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the gas leak. </p><p>As a precautionary measure, the district administration ordered the immediate evacuation of 1,600 students from Tarapur Vidyamandir. Additionally, more than 1,000 workers from Bhageria Industries and neighbouring firms were moved to safety.</p><p>Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) were involved in the operations.</p><p>“There is nothing like a life-threatening situation at the leakage spot right now. Also, we have covered almost 90 to 95 per cent of the spillage at the spot,” police officials said. </p>