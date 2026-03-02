Menu
Toxic gas leaks from Palghar chemical unit; 2,500 evacuated, some complain of eye irritation

The oleum (fuming sulphuric acid) gas leak affected areas within a five-kilometre radius of the unit in the Boisar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) locality.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 15:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPalghar

