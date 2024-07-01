Tragic waterfall mishap at Lonawala raises concerns about safety  

Mumbai: The shocking incident of drowning of five persons of a family in a waterfall close to the backwater of Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala has once again raised concerns about the safety of revellers, picnickers and tekkers during the monsoon in the Sahyadri ranges of the Western Ghats of Maharashtra.

The government has taken the issue seriously and asked officials of the district and police administration and the forest department to function in union and tackle it.

During the monsoon, especially on weekends and holidays, a large number of people throng the tourist spots deep inside jungles and valleys.

On Sunday, the rescue team recovered the bodies of a 36-year-old woman Shahista Ansari and and two minor girls - Amima Ansari (13), and Umera Ansari (8) . Adnan Ansari (4) and Maria Sayyad (9), all from the same family were swept away in the downstream flow of the Bhushi Dam. The family hailed from the Sayyad Nagar area of Pune city.

Pune’s District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase and Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural Pankaj Deshmukh inspected the accident site.