JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Train delayed after passenger's social media post about terrorists on board disguised as sadhus

A thorough check of the train was carried out jointly by the railway police and the Railway Protection Force, while the documents of the four sadhus were verified, an official said.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 14:17 IST

Follow Us

Palghar: A police team had to rush to the Jaipur-Bandra Express in Palghar district on Saturday morning after a passenger put out a message on social media about the presence on board of four "terrorists" in the guise of 'sadhus'.

A thorough check of the train was carried out jointly by the railway police and the Railway Protection Force, while the documents of the four sadhus were verified, an official said.

"They were on their way from Jaipur to an ashram in Wadrai in Palghar. We are on the lookout for the passenger who uploaded the message about terrorists, which caused so much panic and led to the train being held up for more than 10 minutes," the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 October 2023, 14:17 IST)
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT