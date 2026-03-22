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Train services hit for 1.5 hrs as man climbs electricity pole at Kalyan station; injured after fall

The drama unfolded around 2 pm when the man climbed the pole supplying electricity to platforms 1, 1A and 2, a Central Railway official said.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtratrain

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