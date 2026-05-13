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Trainer aircraft crashes in Maharashtra's Baramati

The trainer aircraft belonging to the Red Bird Aviation crashed off the Gojubavi village near the Baramati Airport.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 08:00 IST
India NewsPlane CrashMaharashtra

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