Trainer aircraft crashes in Maharashtra's Baramati

<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a trainer aircraft made a crash-landing near the Baramati airfield on Wednesday morning.</p><p>The incident comes close on the heels of the January 28 Learjet crash which claimed the life of then Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP national president Ajit Pawar and four others. </p><p>Pune Rural police Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed the incident. </p><p>The trainer aircraft belonging to the Red Bird Aviation crashed off the Gojubavi village near the Baramati Airport. </p>.Why nobody saw plane carrying Ajit Pawar hit trees, asks NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal.<p>There were no casualties.</p><p>The pilot on board is safe. </p><p>“According to preliminary information provided by eyewitnesses present at the scene, the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying at a low altitude. During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground. Only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft. Fortunately, the pilot did not sustain any serious injuries,” said Gill.</p><p>Upon receiving information about the incident, police teams immediately rushed to the spot, and a necessary inquiry and further action are underway.</p>