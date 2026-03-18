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Tribal girl from Thane 'sold' for marriage: 'Husband', three others arrested

The minor was allegedly abducted from Bhiwandi in Thane and "sold" to a man under the guise of marriage in Beed district in Marathwada region, they said.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

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