Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack anniversary

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan">C P Radhakrishnan</a> and Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a> on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Mumbai terror attack in 2008.</p>.<p>Deputy chief ministers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> also paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present.</p>.<p>Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.</p>.<p>As many as 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.</p>.<p>Ten armed militants from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered the city via the sea and carried out a series of coordinated attacks across multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.</p>.<p>The attacks prompted global condemnation and led to significant changes in India's counter-terrorism measures.</p>