Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack anniversary

As many as 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 06:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 06:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEknath ShindeDevendra FadnavisAjit Pawar26/11

Follow us on :

Follow Us