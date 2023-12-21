JOIN US
Home india maharashtra

Triple murder rocks Maharashtra's Thane: Man beats wife, children to death using bat

The victims were identified as Bhavna (24), Ankush (8) and Khushi (6).
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 14:29 IST

Mumbai: In a shocking incident of triple murder, a man hit his wife and two kids to death in the Kasarvadavali area along the Ghodbunder Road in Thane city.

The family hails from Haryana. The accused, Amit Bagdi (29), who used a bat to kill his family, is untraceable at the moment. The victims were identified as Bhavna (24), Ankush (8) and Khushi (6).

According to police officials, Bagdi is an alcoholic and jobless and brawls were a common thing at their home.

Because of his nature, his wife, along with the kids, had shifted to the home of her brother-in-law, Vikas Bagdi.

Amit Bagdi went to his brother’s home to meet his wife and children and killed them in the wee hours on Thursday.

A probe has been initiated into the matter.

(Published 21 December 2023, 14:29 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

