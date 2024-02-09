Trouble between Abhishek Ghosalkar, Mauris Noronha had been brewing up

Mumbai: Local Mumbai politics of Municipal Ward No. 1 and the personal enmity between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar and businessman-philanthropist Mauris Noronha alias Mauris Bhai seems to be the main reason behind the sensational murder and suicide in the financial capital of India.

The municipal Ward No. 1 of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) covers parts of Dahisar and Borivali on the West side.

The elections to BMC are due for some time and could be expected in 2024-25.

Mauris Bhai (52) fired a barrage of rounds at Abhishek Ghosalkar (41) and later shot himself in his office at IC Colony.

The Ward No. 1 had been represented by Abhishek Ghosalkar and his wife Tejasvee Ghosalkar earlier - and the couple was popular in the region for their social activities.

Abhishek Ghosalkar’s father Vinod Ghosalkar had represented Dahisar in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2009-14.

On the other hand, Mauris Noronha, who had criminal antecedents, too had an ambition to contest the civic elections from Ward No 1.