<p>Mumbai: Troubles seem to be mounting for Narhari Zirwal after Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> described as “serious” the video of the controversial NCP minister in the company of a transperson purportedly in his official bungalow even as the opposition continued to demand his resignation or dismissal from the cabinet. </p><p>Zirwal, the state’s Food and Drug Administration and Special Assistance Minister, spoke to Fadnavis and explained his position.</p><p>“Zirwal told me on phone that the video was made by stitching together three to four old videos. He said the matter should be probed. I have asked asked him to file a complaint,” said Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Sunetra Pawar. </p>.Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal's viral video with transwoman stirs row; Congress demands his sacking.<p>To a question on a clerk of the FDA department being arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Mantralaya, he said: “As far as the previous incident is concerned there was no link to Zirwal…however, the video that has emerged now, is serious.”</p><p>He said the veracity of the video has to be checked. “After that me and Sunetra Tai will take an appropriate decision (about his resignation),” he said. </p><p>Zirwal is the third <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP</a> minister from the Maha Yuti government to face problems - the two others being Dhananjay Munde and Manikrao Kokate.</p><p>Munde had to resign as the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister after his close aide Valmik Karad was arrested in a extortion-cum-murder case in Beed district. </p><p>Kokate had to tender resignation after the Nashik District & Sessions Court upheld the sentence of two years rigorous imprisonment in a 1995 cheating case to secure flats under government quota. A tribal leader, Zirwal (66), a four-time MLA from Dindori in Nasik district, who is a former Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, was considered close to Ajit Pawar the then Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President. </p>.Maharashtra CM Fadnavis warns against lockdown rumours amid panic buying of fuel .<p>Zirwal was considered very close to the then Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on 28 January. </p><p>In fact, Zirwal was the first person to publicly propose Sunetra Pawar's name as Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati. </p><p>In fact, during the June 2022 toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, he was the Acting Speaker. </p><p>Internal disputes within the NCP following Ajit Pawar's untimely demise seem to be the trigger point for leaking such a video and its timing.</p>