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Trouble mounts for NCP minister Narhari Zirwal as Maharashtra CM Fadnavis flags video as 'serious'

'As far as the previous incident is concerned there was no link to Zirwal…however, the video that has emerged now, is serious.'
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPDevendra Fadnavis

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