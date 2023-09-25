Home
maharashtra

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

The trigger behind the violent attack is not known immediately, an official said.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 05:53 IST

Follow Us

A 25-year-old truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by some people in the wee hours of Monday near Durgadi fort in Kalyan township in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The trigger behind the violent attack is not known immediately, an official said, adding that the incident occurred at around 4:40 AM.

The deceased has been identified as Bolakumar Deepak Mahato, a native of Jharkhand who was living in Navi Mumbai, he said.

The exact number of people involved in the attack is being ascertained and the process to register an offence is underway.

(Published 25 September 2023, 05:53 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on

Follow

