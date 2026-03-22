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India will rise to tackle global challenges, support emerging economies: Pradhan

The summit, organised as a precursor to the Bharat Innovates 2026 event in France, brought together 137 deep-tech startups selected from over 3,000 applications received from across the country.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 13:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDharmendra Pradhan

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