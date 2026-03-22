<p>Mumbai: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said India will meet its domestic priorities and global challenges, and play a key role in supporting emerging economies in the Global South and low-income countries in the years ahead.</p><p>He was speaking at the 'Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit' at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) here.</p><p>"I have complete faith that India will not only meet the country's needs ... but will also meet the global challenges. Especially, the emerging economy of the Global South, the low-cost economy of the poor countries, will be met by India in the coming days," he said.</p><p>The summit, organised as a precursor to the Bharat Innovates 2026 event in France, brought together 137 deep-tech startups selected from over 3,000 applications received from across the country. The selected startups will represent India's deep-tech ecosystem in France.</p>.West Asia conflict: PM Modi takes stock of fuel, power, fertiliser supply.<p>While India's priority should be on sustainability, agriculture, healthcare, livelihood, and the production sector, the country will fulfil the needs of the Global South through deep technology, Pradhan said.</p><p>"Bharat Innovates is working with such commitment. In the coming days, Bharat Innovates will become a societal movement involving leadership, investors, industry, academia, and policymakers. It will be made a public movement and given a distinct identity," he said.</p><p>In the coming decade, he said, India will achieve a leadership position in the energy sector.</p><p>"We are in a new situation in the world today. If the biomass of our 600 million metric tonnes is converted into energy, we can become a net energy exporter. Despite challenges in hydrogen energy, India can reach a global leadership position in that sector," he added.</p><p>He said that by 2047, India must transform into a developed economy and should aim to lead in at least 1,000 technologies globally.</p><p>The Global South may not be able to afford expensive technologies from the Western bloc, and there is growing interest in adopting India's more accessible and cost-effective technological solutions, said Pradhan.</p><p>"India is the world's model in digital transactions. India has set up a model in affordable healthcare. India has taken responsibility for the world in generic medicines. These are a few examples in some sectors.</p><p>"There is more work to be done and to achieve all this, it is our responsibility to make a long-term strategy and convert this technology into a public purpose," the minister added.</p><p>The event also provided a platform for interactions between startups, venture capital firms, and industry representatives, fostering meaningful partnerships and enabling them to explore pathways for commercialisation and global market expansion.</p>