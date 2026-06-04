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Trust is being weaponised by cyber-criminals, says Maharashtra ADGP Brijesh Singh

According to Singh, combating the next generation of fraud will require a fundamental shift towards advanced forensic technologies and real-time intelligence
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 12:15 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceMaharahstra

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