Trust is being weaponised by cyber-criminals, says Maharashtra ADGP Brijesh Singh

<p>Mumbai: Cybercriminals are actively exploiting the trust of unsuspecting people by leveraging <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> and deepfake technologies, said Brijesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) currently posted as Principal Secretary to the Directorate General of Information & Public Relations. </p><p>“Cybersecurity is no longer a matter of choice — it is a national imperative. The threats we face today are widespread, impacting businesses, individuals, governments, and even national security,” Singh said.</p><p>Singh comments came during a conference on ‘Next-Gen Forensics: The New Age of Fraud Investigation,’ hosted by FICCI in Mumbai on Thursday. </p>.Amid Mythos concerns, FM asks financial sector to be 'exceptionally vigilant' on cybersecurity.<p>During the occasion, two reports were released: ’Next-Gen Forensics: The New Age of Fraud Investigation’ brought out by FICCI and KPMG and ‘Fraud in the Digital Age: Legal, Compliance and Enforcement Challenges’ prepared by FICCI and Khaitan & Co.</p><p>The conference also featured a special address by Govindayapalli Ram Mohan Rao, Executive Director, Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, SEBI. </p><p>According to Singh, combating the next generation of fraud will require a fundamental shift towards advanced forensic technologies, real-time intelligence sharing and stronger collaboration between regulators, businesses and law enforcement agencies. </p><p>“Cybercrime has evolved into a highly organised and industrialised ecosystem where specialised actors perform different functions ranging from data theft and identity creation to mule networks, deepfake generation and crypto-enabled money laundering,” he said.</p>.'AI is accelerating cybersecurity risks at unprecedented speed': World Economic Forum.<p>"Today, fraud has become an industrial-scale enterprise. By the time the first call reaches a victim, fraudsters may already know their personal details, behavioural patterns and psychological vulnerabilities. The entire chain, from data acquisition to money movement through crypto networks—can be completed in less than 30 minutes, making traditional investigative approaches increasingly ineffective," added Singh. </p><p>He further emphasised that the rise of AI,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepfakes"> deepfakes </a>and digital evidence requires a complete shift in investigative methodologies. "Trust is being weaponised in the digital era. With voice cloning, deepfake technologies and fraud-as-a-service platforms becoming easily accessible, investigators need integrated forensic platforms, real-time intelligence sharing and new evidentiary frameworks to effectively detect, investigate and prosecute digital crimes," he added.</p>.India to use AI for machine-readable standards: Consumer Affairs Secretary.<p>"Investor trust remains the cornerstone of capital markets. SEBI has introduced initiatives such as SEBI Check, App Check and UPI verification mechanisms to help investors identify legitimate entities and prevent fraud. Strengthening cybersecurity systems, conducting periodic audits and leveraging advanced surveillance technologies are essential to safeguarding the integrity of India's securities markets," Rao said.</p><p>Suveer Khanna, Head & Partner – Forensic Services, KPMG India, said that the scale of digital transformation has significantly expanded the fraud threat landscape. ”Internet connectivity has multiplied, data consumption has grown exponentially, and digital payment adoption has transformed the economy. At the same time, fraud has evolved into an organised industry. Organisations must move beyond siloed responses and focus on intelligence-led investigations, collaborative risk management and institutional learning to strengthen resilience against emerging threats," Khanna said.</p><p>Amey Mirajkar, Partner, Khaitan & Co, said, "India's digital economy is expanding at an extraordinary pace, but the same infrastructure that enables faster and efficient financial transactions is also being exploited by increasingly sophisticated fraud networks. Investigations today routinely involve virtual assets, encrypted communications, digital evidence, and cross-border networks, creating challenges for businesses, regulators and enforcement agencies alike. The knowledge paper examines how legal and compliance frameworks can adapt to address these emerging risks more effectively.”</p><p>Earlier, welcoming the delegates, Ravindra Jain, Member, FICCI and Vice President & Head of India Business, ClearTrail Technologies, highlighted the importance of collaboration among industry, regulators, law enforcement agencies and technology providers to address evolving cyber threats and fraud risks. He noted that in today's digital economy, the challenge is no longer collecting information but connecting disparate digital footprints, evidence trails and intelligence to build actionable insights and stronger fraud prevention mechanisms.</p>