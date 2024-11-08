Home
'Crime Patrol' actor Nitin Chauhan passes away at the age of 35

The news of his death was confirmed by his friend co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Vibhuti Thakur on their social media handles.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 05:04 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 05:04 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

