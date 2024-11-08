'Crime Patrol' actor Nitin Chauhan passes away at the age of 35

<p><em>Crime Patrol</em> actor Nitin Chauhan passed away at the age of 35 on Thursday in Mumbai.</p><p>The news of his death was confirmed by his friend co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Vibhuti Thakur on their social media handles.</p>.<p>Expressing grief over Nitin's death, his co-star Vibhuti Thakur wrote, "Rest in peace my dear.. really shocked and sad... wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. Wish you were mentally strong like your body."</p>.<p>Originally hailing from Aligarh in UP, Nitin got fame after winning the reality show <em>Dadagiri 2</em>.</p><p>He has also been a part of several TV shows like <em>Splitsvilla 5 a</em>nd <em>Zindagi Dot Com.</em> Two years ago, he was last seen in TV show <em>Tera Yaar Hoon Main.</em></p>